SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

SU’s three-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday night falling at home to Duke 77-55. It’s the eighth straight win by the Blue Devils over the Orange in the series.

Syracuse jumped on Duke early, taking a 13-9 lead less than seven minutes in. With the game tied at 19, the Blue Devils would go on a 21-2 run and never look back. Duke finished the first half 8-for-14 from three-point range, building a 13-point lead at halftime.

Syracuse would pull to within nine early in the second half, but the Blue Devils answered outscoring the ‘Cuse 37-28 in the second half.

Joe Girard led the way for the Orange, scoring a game-high 21 points. Freshman Judah Mintz was the only other SU player in double figures with 18 points. Jeremy Roach paced the Blue Devils with 17 points.

Duke outrebounded SU 38-25. Syracuse finished the game 19-for-55 from the field (34.5%).

The loss drops SU to 16-11 overall (9-7 in the ACC).

Syracuse returns to action on Wednesday at Clemson.