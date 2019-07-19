Syracuse RB Moe Neal a preseason candidate for Doak Walker Award

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Syracuse senior Moe Neal (Gastonia, N.C.) is one of the 71 preseason candidates for the 2019 Doak Walker Award, announced today by the PwC SMU Athletic Forum. The Forum annually presents the award to the nation’s top college running back.

The 2018 recipient of the Mark Hoffman Award as Syracuse’s most outstanding back, Neal led the Orange in rushing last season with 869 yards and five touchdowns on 155 carries (5.6 avg.). He logged two 100-yard games and averaged 66.8 yards per contest. Against Louisville, Neal set the school single-game record for the most average yards per carry running eight times for a career-high 159 yards (19.9 avg.) and two touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 128 yards (9.8 avg.) last season.

In 37 career games, Neal has amassed 2,018 all-purpose yards, including 1,714 rushing yards and eight scores. Neal’s average of 5.44 yards per rush on 315 attempts ranks fifth on the Syracuse all-time record list behind only Orange legends Ernie Davis (6.63), Jim Brown (5.79), Robert Drummond (5.51) and Walter Reyes (5.48).

As a receiver, Neal has 27 career receptions for 304 yards (11.3 avg.) and a touchdown.

The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name the 10 semifinalists for the Doak Walker Award in November and the three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced on Nov. 20. The committee will then cast a second vote beginning on Dec. 2 to determine this year’s winner.

The recipient of the 2019 Doak Walker Award will be announced live Dec. 12 during The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.

The award, which will name its 30th recipient in 2019, is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major college football award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification.

For more information on the Doak Walker Award, visit www.doakwalkeraward.com.The Orange kick off the 2019 campaign at Liberty on Saturday, Aug. 31 and open their home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 14 versus Clemson.

