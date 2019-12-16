Syracuse punter Sterling Hofrichter earns Associated Press All-America honors

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Sterling Hofrichter #35 of the Syracuse Orange lowers his head as he walks a bobbled snap out of the end zone for a Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety during the first quarter on September 9, 2017 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse University punter Sterling Hofrichter (Valrico, Fla.) picked up another All-America award on Monday, Dec. 16, earning third-team honors from the Associated Press.

Today’s accolade is the latest for Hofrichter, who was previously voted a first-team All-American by Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report. He was also named to the USA Today All-America Second Team.

A finalist for the 2019 Ray Guy Award as the country’s best punter, Hofrichter joins Pat O’Neill (1993) as the only punters in program history to be selected as All-Americans.

Hofrichter kicked 69 times this season and ranks third nationally in net punting average (43.03). He leads the ACC with 29 punts downed inside the 20-yard line and he booted 22 balls that traveled at least 50 yards. Only 14.5 percent (10) of Hofrichter’s punts in 2019 were returned for a total of 17 yards, the fewest opponent punt return yards allowed in school history.



In 49 career games for the Orange from 2016-19, Hofrichter punted 270 times for a team-record 11,651 yards.

The Associated Press is one of the five All-America selectors used by the NCAA to determine its consensus team. The others are the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Sporting News and the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

The Walter Camp All-America teams were announced last Thursday. The AFCA, Sporting News and FWAA will release their All-America teams later this week.