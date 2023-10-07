CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse Orange football team dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling at #14 North Carolina 40-7.

UNC would take the opening drive, marching 64 yards in 14 plays. Noah Burnette gave the Tar Heels the early 3-0 lead, connecting on a 29-yard field goal.

With just over five minutes to play in the first quarter, Syracuse would block a North Carolina punt. UNC punter Ben Kiernan picked up the ball and ran for a first down. SU would challenge the spot of the first down, but would be unsuccessful.

Drake Maye and North Carolina would score a few plays later, pushing the UNC lead to ten.

North Carolina would score on every drive in the first half, taking a 27-0 lead into halftime. UNC racked up 424 yards of total offense in the first two quarters, holding Syracuse to just 70 yards.

SU would take the opening drive of the second half, marching 75 yards in 9 plays. LeQuint Allen capped off the drive, scoring his seventh rushing touchdown of the season.

North Carolina would answer late in the third, as Drake Maye connected with Kobe Paysour on a 77-yard scoring strike.

Preseason ACC player of the year Drake Maye would finish the day 33 of 47 for 442 yards and four total touchdowns.

The loss drops Syracuse to 4-2 overall (0-2 in the ACC). #14 North Carolina improves to 5-0 (2-0).

Syracuse is now 0-11 under Dino Babers against ranked teams on the road.

SU returns to action next Saturday at #5 Florida State.