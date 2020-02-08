Syracuse men’s lacrosse tops Colgate behind seven goals from Chase Scanlan

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The return of No. 22 provided a lot of excitement on the opening day of the men’s lacrosse season.

Chase Scanlan, the sophomore attack transfer from Loyola, scored seven goals to lead No. 5 Syracuse to a 21-14 win over Colgate. The Orange avenged a 12-9 loss to the Raiders a season ago.

Senior midfielder Jamie Trimboli added four goals, junior midfielder Lucas Quinn had a hat trick with an assist. Senior attack Stephen Rehfuss had seven assists to go with his single goal. In total, eleven different players registered a point, including former Jamesville-DeWitt standout sophomore attack Griffin Cook.

Senior goalie Drake Porter picked up 11 saves to earn the win. Jakop Phaup(15-22) and Danny Varello(10-17) combined to go 25-39 at the faceoff X.

The Syracuse win is John Desko’s 254th win as the Syracuse head coach which moves him into sole place for second on the all-time career wins list, passing Roy Simmons Sr. The all-time wins leaders is Roy Simmons Jr. with 290 wins.

Syracuse will host Binghamton on February 15th at 2pm on ACC Network.