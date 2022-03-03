SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse men’s lacrosse team (1-3) dropped its third-straight contest to a top-15 team on Wednesday, as No. 13 Army (4-1) scored the game’s final six goals to win 17-13.

The Orange once again fell behind early, trailing 5-1 through 12 minutes of action, but ‘Cuse clawed back to eventually lead by as many as three before halftime. But in addition to scoring the final-six goals, the Cadets out-scored Syracuse 10-3 after intermission to win.

Captains Brendan Curry and Owen Seebold each notched four goals, while Tucker Dordevic (1-2) also was a major factor in the offense. Jakob Phaup was again strong at the X, winning 22-of-33 faceoffs, picking up 10 ground balls and even scoring his first-career goal and adding an assist on offense.

The second half saw a defensive change from the Black Knights, moving to a zone defense, which created offensive issues for the Orange. Syracuse had 19 turnovers in the contest, including seven in the fourth quarter. SU was also just 5-of-8 on clears in the final frame.

The teams traded goals through much of the third, with ‘Cuse owning a 13-12 lead at the end of the period. Seebold, Griffin Cook and Curry were the scorers in the session.

The fourth quarter was all Army, spoiling Syracuse’s lead and cruising down the stretch to the final result.

The Orange are back in action on Sunday at 4 p.m. vs. their oldest rival Hobart for the Kraus-Simmons Trophy.