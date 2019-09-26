Syracuse men’s basketball practice is underway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – Media members were welcomed into the first night of preseason practice on Wednesday night as the Syracuse men’s basketball season begins playing games in a little over a month.

We were allowed to watch roughly 20 minutes of action.

Here are some of my observations from the first night of the 2019-20 season.

Marek Dolejaz looks healthy. The junior forward missed the team’s Italy trip with a finger injury, but showed no issues from that in the team drills.

On that same note, Bourama Sidibe is healthy. He really showed what he could do at full health during the four games played in Italy and it was evident up close. He looked explosive and not favoring one leg over the other.

This team could be very deep. Only one starter is back in Elijah Hughes so there is a lot of production that needs to filled this upcoming season. From the guard position, to the forwards and even the centers, there are question marks as to how many minutes will there be to go around to the potentially 10-deep roster. How will the guards in Jalen Carey, Buddy Boeheim, Brycen Goodine and Joe Girard III split time? Who will play more, Jesse Edwards or John Bol Ajak?

One young player who will not worry about minutes, is Quincy Guerrier. The 6’7″ 210 pound forward from Montreal looks ready for the college game. He has range on the outside and the strength to battle inside. Yes, this is the first practice, but I was intrigued when he bulldozed over a member of the managerial staff at what that could mean down the line as he gets even stronger.

Elijah Hughes was working with the guards in the portion of the drills we saw. Last year, Coach Jim Boeheim emphasized Hughes was a forward even though he was listed as a guard/forward when transferring from East Carolina. It does not mean he will all of sudden be running the offense, but it could be something to build some ball handling as he will be the focal point of the offense this season.

Syracuse will play its first exhibition game against Daeman on October 26th at 7 p.m.

The regular season opener is against the reigning national champions , Virginia, on November 6th inside the Carrier Dome at 9pm on ACC Network.