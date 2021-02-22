Syracuse men’s basketball gets blown out by Duke

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SU ATHLETICS

DURHAM, N.C. (WSYR-TV)-

It was a crucial game for Syracuse to try and build its tournament resume but the Orange couldn’t get it done Monday night. SU fell to Duke 85-71 at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Duke went on an 18-2 run late in the first half. The Blue Devils made eight of its first 12 3-pointers to extend its lead, 36-14.

DJ Steward let the way for Duke. Steward scored a team-high 21 points and seven assists. Mark Williams was 9-of-11 from the field for a career-high 18 points and eleven rebounds. His first double-double of his college career.

Buddy Boeheim led the Orange with 21 points. Kadary Richmond added 15 points. He finished one point shy of matching his career high 16-point performance against Niagara.

Syracuse drops to 13-7 overall and 7-6 in the ACC. The Orange will travel to Georgia Tech on Saturday and then finish the regular season at home against North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Honoring Black History Logo

Trending Stories

Covid-19 County by County tracker
Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss