Syracuse looks to pull off upset against Clemson

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

At the midway point of the season, the Syracuse Orange sits at 3-3 overall (0-2 in the ACC). Friday night the ‘Cuse will look to snap their two-game losing streak when Clemson invades the Dome.

The Tigers have won the last six ACC titles, but come into Friday’s contest at 3-2. It’s the first time in the Dino Babers era that Clemson is unranked.

The road only gets harder for Syracuse to close out the season. After the Tigers, the five remaining teams on SU’s schedule have a combine record of 18-8.

Syracuse and Clemson will kickoff at 7 p.m. on ESPN.