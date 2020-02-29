Syracuse knocks off Hobart to retain the Kraus-Simmons Trophy

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The trophy is back where it belongs for the seventh-straight season after No. 3 Syracuse (4-0) successfully retained the Kraus-Simmons trophy by defeating Hobart (3-1), 21-13.

Career days from Tucker Dordevic (5-2) and Brendan Curry (5-1) in the first midfield propelled the Orange offense to its second 21-goal output on the year and secures a five-goal game from every member of the top midfield in the last-two outings. The success brought the trophy home for the 32nd time in the 35 years it has been awarded.

The Orange never trailed in the contest, but the Statesmen were within a goal heading into the final 20 minutes or regulation. ‘Cuse doubled the Statesmen’s goal total in the second half, erupting for 14 goals to Hobart’s seven, with Chase Scanlan (4-1), Jamie Trimboli (2-2), Stephen Rehfuss (1-2) and Jacob Buttermore (2-0) all having multi-point days.

“I felt like for us is was nice to come out in the second half and start off pretty well again,” said Syracuse head coach John Desko. “They matched our goals then and finally we settled down in the fourth quarter and we outscored them 6-2.”

‘Cuse won the ground ball battle 39-35, was successful on 14-of-16 clears and turned the ball over 13 times to Hobart’s 22. SU also won 20-of-38 faceoffs behind Danny Varello’s 15-of-26 day.

The Orange came out firing in the first quarter, finding the back of the net three times in the first five minutes with tallies from Dordevic, Curry and Jared Fernandez to jump out to a 3-0 lead. The tally was the first of Fernandez’s career and the first by an Orange longpole this season.

Hobart quickly stormed back, getting two quick tallies in the span of 28 seconds from Tommy Mott and Derrek Madonna to make the score 3-2 with 4:47 to play in the quarter.

Syracuse extended their advantage back to two when Jamie Trimboli found a wide-open Scanlan, who stepped up and fired home his 10th goal of the season, allowing the Orange to close the opening frame with a 4-2 lead.

The second stanza opened with both sides trading pairs of goals. Jason Knox and Eric Holden found the back of the net for the Statesmen while Jacob Buttermore ripped two shots past Sam Lucchesi back-to-back.

After Dordevic extended Syracuse’s lead to 7-4 with under four minutes to play before halftime, Holden brought the Statesmen back within reach, scoring twice in an 11 second span to cut the Orange advantage to 7-6 at the break.

Neither team broke away early in the start of the second half, with the teams trading three goals apiece. A key moment came when Griffin Cook scored a man-down goal by splitting a double-team from X and scoring in front. The Statesmen had a man-up opportunity that could have tied the game at nine, but Cook pushed the Orange lead to a pair instead.

Then, Dordevic single-handedly pulled the Orange away with back-to-back highlight reel goals that extended the lead to 14-11, before Curry gave the team its largest lead of the game to close the third with a 15-11 advantage.

Curry continued his run in the fourth quarter, scoring his fourth and fifth tallies of the night to set a new career high in goals. His fourth goal kicked off a run of four unanswered goals to close to contest and give the Orange their fourth straight victory to open the season.

Syracuse is back on Saturday, March 7, when they hit the road to take on Johns Hopkins at 1 p.m.