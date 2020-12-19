Syracuse Ifeatu Melifonwu declares for the 2021 NFL draft

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report Friday that Syracuse redshirt junior defensive back Ifeatu Melifonwu has declared for the 2021 NFL Draft. Melifonwu started eight games for the Orange this season and recorded 18 tackles.

“Syracuse has always felt like home to me since day one and I will never take it for granted,” said Melifonwu on Twitter. “I want to thank Coach Babers and the entire coaching staff from the past and the present that have coached, mentored and helped me become the person I am today on and off the field,” added Melifonwu.

Melifonwu joins Syracuse teammates Trill Williams and Andre Cisco who also declared for the NFL draft this season.