Syracuse game against Wake Forest postponed

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball game at Wake Forest scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 30, has been postponed.

The Syracuse program is on pause following the announcement of positive tests within the Buffalo men’s basketball program after the Orange hosted the Bulls on Dec. 19. 

The Syracuse Athletics Department continues to work closely with the Onondaga County Health Department, New York state public health officials and the ACC Medical Advisory Group. The men’s basketball team is adhering to all public health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Covid-19 County by County tracker

Trending Stories

Veterans Voices

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss