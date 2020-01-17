Syracuse Football welcomes 9 mid-year additions

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Nine students-athletes have joined the Orange football program, head coach Dino Babers announced Friday in conjunction with the start of Syracuse University’s spring semester earlier this week.



Freshmen Latarie Kinsler (Pahokee, Fla.), Maximilian Mang (Nuthetal, Germany), Stefon Thompson (Charlotte, N.C.), Ja’Vontae Williams (Belle Glade, Fla.) and sophomore Mark Petry (Hochheim am Main, Germany), are enrolled at the University after signing National Letters of the Intent to play for the Orange on Dec. 18.



In addition, Syracuse has added University of Florida transfer Chris Bleich (Hanover Township, Pa.), redshirt sophomore Ethan Fischler (Orinda, Calif.), redshirt freshman Abrahim Kenneh (Syracuse, N.Y.) and redshirt senior Micah Walker (Rochester, N.Y.).



A 6-foot-6, 321-pound offensive lineman, Bleich must sit out the 2020 season due to NCAA transfer regulations unless granted immediate eligibility. Bleich played in 12 games in two seasons for the Gators, including eight starts at right guard in 2019.



Bleich is a graduate of Wyoming Valley West (Pa.) High School and was a 2017 American Family Insurance All-Pennsylvania First Team selection by USA Today. He was ranked the No. 19 offensive tackle in the Class of 2018 by ESPN and No. 34 at his position by the 247Sports.com composite index.



A wide receiver, Fischler rejoins the Orange after serving as a scout team player during his redshirt season of 2018.



Kenneh and Walker are both defensive backs. Kenneh was two-sport standout in football and wrestling at Nottingham High School in Syracuse. He tallied 146 tackles in his prep career, including 68 in 2018 as a senior captain for the Bulldogs. Walker attended Spencerport (N.Y.) High School outside Rochester. He competed in the triple jump as a member of University at Buffalo track & field team prior to enrolling at Syracuse.

The Orange began winter conditioning on Monday and will open spring practice in March.



2020 SYRACUSE FOOTBALL MID-YEAR ROSTER ADDITIONS

Chris Bleich from Hanover Township, Pennsylvania.

Ethan Fischler from Orinda California.

Abrahim Kenneh from Syracuse, New York.

Latarie Kinsler from Pahokee, Florida.

Maximilian Mang from Nuthetal, Germany.

Mark Petry from Hochheim am Main, Germany.

Stefon Thompson from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Micah Walker from Rochester, New York.

Ja’Vontae Williams from Belle Glade, Florida.

