Syracuse football postpones Pro Day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – In accordance with the Atlantic Coast Conference and Syracuse Athletics’ decision to suspend all athletic activities until further notice, the Syracuse football program has postponed its Pro Day scheduled for Monday, March 23.

The highest priority is the health and safety of the participants and all involved. Syracuse Athletics, in partnership with the University, continues to monitor and assess the latest information about COVID-19 (coronavirus) from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization (WHO), and New York State and Onondaga County health officials.

Final decisions on holding the football program’s AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” event, scheduled for April 18, and other Syracuse Athletics events not related to competition, have not been made.

