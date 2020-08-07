Syracuse football opens preseason camp

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse held its first of 16 preseason practices on Thursday, August 6th.

The Orange are preparing for a 11-game schedule beginning on September 12th. All practices will be closed to the media for safety of the team and staff.

Players have the option to opt-out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns. So far, only redshirt freshman Cooper Dawson has opted out of the season. Coach Dino Babers did say there could be more players opting out of, but are currently ‘pending’ on the decision.

Due to concerns of Covid in the upcoming fall, I’ve chosen to opt-out for the 2020 football season. I wish all my teammates the best of luck this upcoming season🧡 — Cooper Dawson (@Cooper15Dawson) August 6, 2020

