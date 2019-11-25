Syracuse football bowl hopes dashed with loss at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, K.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Louisville raced out to a 21-3 lead after the first quarter, and never looked back defeating Syracuse 56-34 on Saturday night.

The loss likely eliminates Syracuse from a possible bowl game this season.

With nine minutes to play in the second, Tommy DeVito connected with Aaron Hackett on a 20-yard scoring strike to pull SU to within 21-10.

Backed up inside their own ten-yard line, Louisville needed just two plays to answer.

Tutu Atwell hauled in a 90-yard touchdown reception to give the Cardinals a 28-10 lead at halftime.

Moe Neal and Jarveon Howard would add rushing touchdowns in the third quarter, as the two teams combine for 38 points in the third.

With 13:36 to play, Tommy DeVito found Trishton Jackson to cut the Louisville lead to 49-34.

DeVito would leave the game later in the 4th and would not return.

With under seven minutes to play the Orange had the ball at the Louisville three-yard line but failed to score.

SU redshirt sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito finished the game 14-21 for 153 yards and two touchdowns.

Moe Neal went over 100 yards for the second straight game, rushing for 163 yards on 20 carries.

Louisville racked up 608 yards, including 370 on the ground.

Syracuse drops to 4-7 overall (1-6 in the ACC).

SU will conclude their season next Saturday against Wake Forest at the Carrier Dome at 12:30 p.m.