1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Syracuse football adds Wagner to 2022 schedule

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse University football program on Wednesday announced the addition of FCS opponent Wagner to its 2022 non-conference schedule.
 
The Orange will host the Seahawks on Sept. 24, 2022 in what will be the third meeting between the two Empire State schools.

The addition of Wagner completes Syracuse’s 2022 non-conference schedule, which also features home games with Purdue (Sept. 17) and Notre Dame (TBD), as well as a road game against Connecticut (Sept. 10).
 
The Orange are 2-0 all-time against Wagner. In 2013, the Orange shut out the Seahawks 54-0. Syracuse topped Wagner 62-7 in 2018.

Wagner, located on Staten Island, is a member of the Northeast Conference. The Seahawks were 1-11 last season under former head coach Jason Houghtaling. Wagner hired Tom Masella to replace Houghtaling as head coach on Dec. 7, 2019.

Dates for Syracuse’s matchup with Notre Dame and the ACC portion of its 2022 schedule will be announced at a later time.

2022 Schedule

Sept. 10 at Connecticut

Sept. 17 vs. Purdue

Sept. 24 vs. Wagner

TBD vs. Notre Dame

ACC home games: Florida State, Louisville, NC State, Virginia

ACC away games: Boston College, Clemson, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Destination NY

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss