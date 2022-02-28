CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (SU ATHLETICS) Syracuse fell behind 8-1 and was never able to get back within three against No. 2 Virginia (4-0, 1-0 ACC), ultimately falling 20-11 at Klockner Stadium in the team’s first league and road game of the season.

‘Cuse (1-2, 0-1 ACC) got a hat trick from Griffin Cook and four points (2-2) from Mikey Berkman to lead the offense, while Bobby Gavin was strong in cage making 12 stops. None of the performances were good enough to stop the Cavaliers though, who got seven points (3-4) from Connor Shellenberger, as well has hat tricks from Matt Moore, Griffin Schutz and Payton Cormier.

The early dominance from UVA started in the first minutes of the game, when Moore connected just 1:09 into game action. The Cavaliers started on a four-goal run before Owen Seebold notched his first-of-two goals on the day.

Virginia scored four more to end the quarter with an 8-1 lead.

Seebold and Berkman scored back-to-back goals to open the second quarter, but another three-goal run from the Hoos upped the lead back to seven.

A four goal run led by two goals from Cook, as well as tallies from Dordevic and Quinn pulled ‘Cuse back to within three, but that’s at close as they’d get. A 7-0 Cavaliers run put the game out of reach out of the fourth quarter.

Syracuse will have a quick turnaround to face Army on Wednesday in the Dome. Faceoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. in a game on ACC Network.