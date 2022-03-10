(WSYR-TV) — On a day where Buddy Boeheim was out of the lineup, due to suspension, Syracuse looked to another Boeheim to pick up the slack. Jimmy hit a career-high 6 threes and scored a game-high 28 points to give SU a chance.

The Orange, who held a four-point first half lead, needed a bit more help as Duke figured things out in the second half to end the Orange’s season 88-79.

Despite a hot start from Syracuse, momentum swung in the second half after 14 points in the paint from Duke, and a flagrant 1 foul on John Bol Ajak that gave the Blue Devils their first lead of the second half.

Cole Swider, who had 28 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday’s win over Florida State, spent most of the afternoon in foul trouble after picking up his 4th foul in the second half. With that pressure, Swider was able to hit a key three midway through the second to give the Orange a 58-57 lead.

Duke then re-heated from behind the arc as Jeremy Roach hit two of his 4-of-his-5 threes in the second half to give Duke a 72-67 with around eight minutes left in regulation. Roach finished with 19 points.

Jimmy Boeheim was able to give SU the lead with a tip-in at the 3:33 mark but was held without a bucket the rest of the way.

The first half started like the previous two games against Duke. The Blue Devils could not miss from behind the arc. Led by Wendell Moore, Jr., Duke hit four quick threes and took a 19-11 led. That is when Joe Girard III took over. JG3 scored 18 points in the half, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer, to give the Orange the advantage. It all came in a 20-6, capped off by back-to-back Jimmy Boeheim three-pointers which gave Syracuse its first lead. SU led at the break 40-36.

Along with Jimmy’s 28 points, Girard had 23 points, Swider had 15, and Symir Torrence, who started in place of the suspended Buddy Boeheim, scored 7 points, and had 11 assists.

Moore, led Duke with 26 points and 8 assists. Paolo Banchero and Mark Williams each scored a double-double for the Blue Devils.

With the loss, the college career of Buddy Boeheim is likely over. The ACC’s leading scorer has said all season long that he planned to go pro after this season was finished. As for his brother Jimmy, and Cole Swider, those two are likely to move on from Syracuse as well.