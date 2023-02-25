PITTSBURGH, P.A. (WSYR-TV) –

The Syracuse men’s basketball team dropped its third straight game, getting blown out at Pittsburgh 99-82.

SU trailed by four points at halftime, but gave up 62 points in the second half. Benny Williams led the Orange, scoring a career-high 24 points. Williams also added nine rebounds. Joe Girard added 19 points, Jesse Edwards chipped in 17 and Judah Mintz finished with 16 points.

Pitt had six players score in double figures. Blake Hinson led the Panthers with 22 points, going 6-17 from three-point range.

Pittsburgh finished the game 16-41 from behind the arc. The Panthers out rebounded the Orange 37-31.

Syracuse drops to 16-13 overall (9-9 in the ACC). Pitt has won the last three meetings against the Orange.

SU will look to bounce back on Tuesday against Georgia Tech at the JMA Wireless Dome. It will be a 7 p.m. tip and you can watch the game on the Yes Network.