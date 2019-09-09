Syracuse drops from AP Top 25 Poll

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – After being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2001 last season, Syracuse has fallen from the rankings.

SU was placed back in the Top 25 on October 28th, 2018, the first ranking for the Orange since the 2001 season. But Saturdays 63-20 blowout loss to Maryland has bumped SU from the AP Top 25.

Syracuse received just two points in this week’s voting.

Clemson is still the top ranked team and Virginia is in at No. 25. Those are the only two other ACC teams ranked.

Syracuse (1-1) will face No. 1 Clemson (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 7:30 p.m.

