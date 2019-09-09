Syracuse drops from AP Top 25 Poll

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) – After being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2001 last season, Syracuse has fallen from the rankings.
SU was placed back in the Top 25 on October 28th, 2018, the first ranking for the Orange since the 2001 season. But Saturdays 63-20 blowout loss to Maryland has bumped SU from the AP Top 25.
Syracuse received just two points in this week’s voting.
Clemson is still the top ranked team and Virginia is in at No. 25. Those are the only two other ACC teams ranked.
Syracuse (1-1) will face No. 1 Clemson (2-0) on Saturday, Sept. 14th at 7:30 p.m.
RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
- Clemson (2-0) ACC 1,544
- Alabama (1-0) SEC 1,489
- Georgia (2-0) SEC 1,385
- LSU (2-0) SEC 1,336
- Oklahoma (2-0) Big 12 1,315
- Ohio State (2-0) Big Ten 1,291
- Notre Dame (1-0) IA Independents 1,072
- Auburn (2-0) SEC 1,056
- Florida (2-0) SEC 997
- Michigan (2-0) Big Ten 936
- Utah (2-0) Pac-12 905
- Texas (1-1) Big 12 877
- Penn State (2-0) Big Ten 781
- Wisconsin (2-0) Big Ten 714
- Oregon (1-1) Pac-12 677
- Texas A&M (1-1) SEC 643
- UCF (2-0) American Athletic 544
- Michigan State (2-0) Big Ten 495
- Iowa (2-0) Big Ten 473
- Washington State (2-0) Pac-12 343
- Maryland (2-0) Big Ten 207
- Boise State (2-0) Mountain West 164
- Washington (1-1) Pac-12 161
- USC (2-0) Pac-12 137
- Virginia (2-0) ACC 122
Others receiving votes:
Iowa State 96, California 95, Mississippi State 73, TCU 66, North Carolina 48, Army 42, Colorado 21, Oklahoma State 20, Memphis 12, Arizona State 4, Boston College 2, Kentucky 2, Appalachian State 2, Syracuse 2, Minnesota 1