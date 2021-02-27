Syracuse drops crucial game on the road at Georgia Tech

Feb 13, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Jim Boeheim reacts to a call against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

ATLANTA, Ga (WSYR) — It was a crucial game for Syracuse to get a quadrant one win on its resume and to keep its post-season hopes alive but the Orange couldn’t get it done. SU fell to Georgia Tech on the road.

SU was down 13 points but Alan Griffin came to the rescue. The junior forward scored 20 points in the first half to help lift SU to a 39-34 lead at the half. Griffin finished the day with 26 points. Jesse Edwards helped on the defensive end with five rebounds.

Georgia Tech pulled away in the second half. Moses Wright led the way with 31 points to go along with 16 rebounds. This is Wright’s third straight game of scoring 30 plus points. Jordan Usher added 19 points and seven rebounds.

Syracuse drops to 13-8 overall and 7-7 in the ACC. SU will play host to North Carolina on Monday. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on the ESPN.