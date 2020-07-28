Syracuse basketball begins workouts with coaches

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Per NCAA rules, Monday July 20th marked the first time college basketball teams could begin workouts as a full team. Prior to that date, it was all voluntary workouts.

NewsChannel 9 spoke Syracuse Assistant Coach Allen Griffin about the first day of workouts. Teams can either workout or do weight training during this time.

Notes from the conversation:

  • Jess Edwards is still in the Netherlands but the team expects him back in a week or so
  • Quincy Guerrier is still working back from his offseason groin surgery. He is not participating in live drills yet
  • For now workouts are contained to positions – sophomore Joe Girard III, junior Buddy Boeheim and Illinois transfer junior Alan Griffin began working with the guards; senior Marek Dolezaj, redshirt sophomore Robert Braswell, freshman Woody Newton, freshman Kadary Richmond and sophomore Quincy Guerrier(when healthy) are with the forwards; senior Bourama Sidibe, redshirt freshman John Bol Ajak, freshman Frank Anselem and sophomore Jesse Edwards(when he arrives) are with the centers
  • Coach Griffin feels Sidibe has added about 15 pounds of muscle
  • Coach Griffin felt Girard III and Boeheim were in great shape, almost looked game ready
  • Coach Griffin categorized Alan Griffin as a “relentless worker”

