RPD Chief Singletary holds press conference after violent weekend with 10 shootings
Syracuse basketball adds Jacksonville State to non-conference schedule

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – The Syracuse men’s basketball team will play host to Jacksonville State on Thursday, December 10.

Syracuse and Jacksonville State will square off for the first time in program history.
Jacksonville State was 13-19 overall and 8-10 in the Ohio Valley Conference, last winter. The Gamecocks lost to Eastern Illinois, 67-61, in the first round of the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament, ending the squad’s season.

Ray Harper has completed four seasons at the helm of the Jacksonville State program. He’s guided the Gamecocks to an 80-56 record, including a 24-9 mark in 28-19, during his tenure. He has also served as head coach at Kentucky Wesleyan (1996-2005), Oklahoma City (2005-08) and Western Kentucky (2012-2016). He owns an overall coaching record of 511-183 (.736).

Senior swingman Kayne Henry (10.9 ppg., 10.9 rpg.) is the top returning scorer and rebounder for Jacksonville State.

Syracuse was 18-14 and had won its first ACC Tournament game before the national pandemic ended the college basketball season. Hall of Fame Coach Jim Boeheim heads into his 45th season at the helm of his alma mater. The Orange return four of five starters, including junior guard Buddy Boeheim (15.3 ppg.).

