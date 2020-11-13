Syracuse and Georgetown men to meet on the court January 9

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WYSR-TV) — Get ready for a former Big East Conference matchup when Syracuse and Georgetown men’s basketball teams meet for the 96th time on Saturday, January 9 at the Dome.

The Orange own an advantage on the series with the Hoyas, leading 51-44 in the series. However, the Hoyas won the last time these two teams played, 89-79.

Syracuse men’s basketball tickets are not available at this time. Questions about tickets may be answered by visiting Cuse.com/Tickets or by phone at 888-DOMETIX (888-366-3849).

