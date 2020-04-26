1  of  75
Closings
Syracuse All-American Punter Sterling Hofrichter picked by the Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, G.A. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse All-American punter Sterling Hofrichter is headed to Atlanta, after being selected by the Falcons in the 7th round.

(Courtesy: Syracuse Athletics)

Hofrichter was a four-year starter and three-time Syracuse captain, Hofrichter received All-America honors from seven different selectors in 2019 and was one of the three finalists for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter. He ranked third in the FBS in net average (43.03) and led the ACC in touchback percentage (2.9). Hofrichter closed his career as Syracuse’s all-time leader in punting yardage (11,651). Additionally, he’s the only player in program history to earn multiple All-ACC First Team honors (2018, 2019).

A total of 199 Orange standouts have been picked in the NFL Draft since the league’s first annual selection meeting in 1936. With the selection of Robinson and Hofrichter today, the Orange have now had at least one player drafted in 42 of the last 45 years dating back to 1976.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

