Syracuse adjusting play-calling with new QB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Coach Dino Babers says Syracuse plans to adjust its play-calling with redshirt sophomore Tommy DeVito under center.

Devito replaces Eric Dungey, the school’s all-time leading passer who helped put Syracuse football back on the map with a win over Clemson two years ago and a 10-win season in 2018 — the school’s first in 17 years.

While Dungey was a dual-threat QB who was never shy about breaking out of the pocket and making plays with his feet, DeVito is a self-proclaimed pocket passer who says running the football “is not my first thought.”

Babers says he thought long and hard about whether to bring DeVito to ACC media days given he’s entering his first season as the starting quarterback. He eventually relented, saying “if the shoes are too big, then you need to grow up and fill them.”

DeVito showed promise in his brief playing time last year when Dungey was hurt, leading Syracuse to wins over Florida State and North Carolina.