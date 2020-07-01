Syracuse adds McNeese State transfer Cody Roscoe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Defensive end Cody Roscoe (Houston, Texas) has joined the Syracuse football program, Orange head coach Dino Babers announced today.

A transfer from McNeese State, Roscoe is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining. Roscoe is enrolled in Syracuse University’s College of Arts and Sciences. He is eligible to play immediately.

The 6-1, 247-pound Roscoe appeared in 30 games (22 starts) for McNeese State from 2017-19. He carded 94 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in his three seasons with the Cowboys. As a junior in 2019, Roscoe had 42 tackles and ranked second on the squad in both tackles for loss (11) and sacks (9). He also batted down 10 passes at the line of scrimmage, including a career-high six in a win against Houston Baptist.

Prior to attending McNeese State, Roscoe prepped at Heights High School in Houston, Texas. He was a three-time all-district selection and earned District 18-6A Defensive MVP honors as a senior in 2016.

Members of the Orange football team have returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Syracuse is set to begin the 2020 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4 at Boston College.