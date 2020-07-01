1  of  74
Closings
ABC Head Start
Albion Central
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location
ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location
Attica Central
Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex
Bop Shop Records
Brighton Library
Brockport Free Methodist Church
Browncroft Comm. Church
Calvary Assembly of God
CDS Monarch
Child Care Council
Crossway Assembly
Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr.
Eastside Church
Fairport Public Library
Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham
Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport
First Bible Baptist Church
Fit by Five (Penfield)
Gates Presbyterian Church
George Eastman Museum
Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp
Henrietta Recreation Dept.
Hilltop Industries
Holy Cross School
Hope Church
Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.)
Ibero Early Childhood Ctr.
Keuka Lake School
KidStart-Lehman
Koinonia Fellowship
Lifetime Assistance
Literacy West NY-Batavia
Literacy West NY-Belmont
Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris
Literacy West NY-Warsaw
Maple Sugar Festival
Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr.
Memorial Art Gallery
Messiah Lutheran Church
Mountain Rise United Church of Christ
Northside Christian Academy
Open Door Baptist Church
Orleans Co. Christian
Parish of the Holy Family - Gates
Park Ridge Child Care Center
Pearce Church
Perinton Community Center
Perinton Presbyterian Church
Perinton VFW 8495
Pinnacle Lutheran Church
R Community Bikes
Rainbow Preschool(Albion)
Rainbow Preschool(Batavia)
Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts
Rochester Easter Egg Hunt
Rochester Public Library
Sharp Edgez Barber Inst.
Southside Church of Christ
Spencerport First Congregational Church
Spiritus Christi Church
St. Joseph School (Batavia)
St. Luke's Episcopal Church
Town of Rush Recreation Department
Town of Walworth
Trinity Lutheran Church
Unistel Industries
Villa of Hope School
Village of E. Rochester
Warsaw Head Start
Webster Baptist Church
Zion Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Syracuse adds McNeese State transfer Cody Roscoe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Defensive end Cody Roscoe (Houston, Texas) has joined the Syracuse football program, Orange head coach Dino Babers announced today.

A transfer from McNeese State, Roscoe is a senior with one year of eligibility remaining. Roscoe is enrolled in Syracuse University’s College of Arts and Sciences. He is eligible to play immediately.

The 6-1, 247-pound Roscoe appeared in 30 games (22 starts) for McNeese State from 2017-19. He carded 94 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 16 sacks in his three seasons with the Cowboys. As a junior in 2019, Roscoe had 42 tackles and ranked second on the squad in both tackles for loss (11) and sacks (9). He also batted down 10 passes at the line of scrimmage, including a career-high six in a win against Houston Baptist.

Prior to attending McNeese State, Roscoe prepped at Heights High School in Houston, Texas. He was a three-time all-district selection and earned District 18-6A Defensive MVP honors as a senior in 2016.

Members of the Orange football team have returned to campus for voluntary workouts. Syracuse is set to begin the 2020 campaign on Friday, Sept. 4 at Boston College.

