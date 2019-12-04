Syracuse 2020 men’s lacrosse schedule features a pair of games at Cicero-North Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The 2020 Syracuse men’s lacrosse slate is as challenging as ever, featuring road trips to the defending NCAA Champions, two Championship Weekend participants, and five games against NCAA Tournament teams from last season.

Syracuse men’s lacrosse 2020 schedule:

Colgate – Friday, February 7th

Binghamton – Saturday, February 15th

Army West Point – Sunday, February 23rd

Hobart – Friday, February 28th

at Johns Hopkins – Saturday, March 7th

at Rutgers – Saturday, March 14th

at Duke – Saturday, March 21st

– Saturday, March 21st Notre Dame – Saturday, March 28th (played at Cicero-North Syracuse)

– Saturday, March 28th (played at Cicero-North Syracuse) at Albany – Friday, April 3rd

at Cornell – Tuesday, April 7th

North Carolina – Saturday, April 7th (played at Cicero-North Syracuse)

– Saturday, April 7th (played at Cicero-North Syracuse) at Virginia – Saturday, April 18th

Syracuse will look for revenge when they open their season on Friday, February 7th against Colgate after the Red Raiders spoiled the Orange’s home opener 12-9 last season.

The last game under the inflated roof of the Dome, which has been home to 11 NCAA Championship teams for the Syracuse lacrosse program, will come against the program’s oldest rival. Syracuse and Hobart will square off for the 106th time on Friday, February 28th, before the building is closed to finish enhancements for the new stadium experience. The $118 million renovation will debut in the fall of 2020.

While the Dome is under renovation, the Orange will make Cicero-North Syracuse their new home for the final two regular-season home games. The first game at CNS will take place when Notre Dame comes to town for an ACC matchup on Saturday, March 28.

CNS will also be the home for Syracuse’s Senior Day when the Orange take on North Carolina on Saturday, April 11th. That’ll close a stretch of three games in eight days vs. teams that ended last season ranked in the top-20.

As was the case last year, season ticket holders will get access to a reserved seating area on a first-come, first-serve basis for games played at CNS. All other tickets are general admission and parking is free at the venue as well.

The regular season will conclude with a trip to the defending champs, in what has been one of the most entertaining rivalries in college lacrosse. Syracuse will travel to Virginia on Saturday, April 18. The series is as even as it gets: In 36 meetings, each team has won 18 and both teams have scored exactly 466 goals in the series.

The ACC Tournament will be hosted by the No. 1 seed this season, with the top-four teams gaining entrance to the field. The semifinals will be on Friday, April 24 and the championship will be played on Sunday, April 26. Should ‘Cuse earn the No. 1 seed, Syracuse will host the ACC Tournament at Cicero-North Syracuse, as it would an NCAA Tournament first round game if the team is selected as one of the top-eight seeds nationally on Selection Sunday (May 8).

Season tickets for all six Syracuse home games (four Dome, two Cicero-North Syracuse) are available at a cost of $65 for adults and can be purchased at Cuse.com/Tickets, 888-DOME-TIX or in person at the Box Office (Ensley Athletic Center). Season tickets come with reserved seating, among other exclusive season ticket holder benefits throughout the season.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9