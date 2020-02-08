SU women’s lacrosse dominates in season opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Syracuse senior Emily Hawryschuk scored a career-high seven goals to lead the No. 4/4 Orange women’s lacrosse team to a 21-6 victory in the Carrier Dome in the season opener for both teams. Hawryschuk was one of two members of the Orange to record eight points in the win.

“I was pretty happy with the effort and the way that our players got things done today,” said Syracuse head coach Gary Gait. “It was a good all-around effort for the first game and I can’t wait for the next one.”

FAST START CAGES GOLDEN GRIFFS

It didn’t take long for Syracuse’s high-powered offense to get going as sophomore Meaghan Tyrrell scored on an assist from sophomore Sam Swart less than a minute into the game. Tyrrell’s goal was the first of four straight for the Orange before Canisius found the back of the net at the 25:40 mark for its first goal.

Back-to-back goals by the Golden Griffins cut Syracuse’s lead to 6-3, but that was as close as Canisius could get as sophomore Megan Carney scored on an assist from Hawryschuk, sparking the Orange on an 8-1 scoring run to end the half. Carney had two goals and three assists during the run, while Hawryschuk had three goals and an assist. Redshirt senior Morgan Alexander capped the run with a goal at the 1:39 mark, giving the Orange a commanding 14-4 lead at intermission.

BALANCED OFFENSE KEY TO VICTORY

Overall, nine different players scored at least one goal, with four recording three or more. Hawryschuk tallied seven goals, and Carney, Tyrrell and Alexander posted hat tricks.

Carney (5a) and Tyrrell (3a) both tied their career highs in assists, while Swart’s three assists were a career high.

DEFENSE HOLDS STRONG

While the Orange offense was clicking, the defense was equally as impressive. The Orange forced 15 turnovers and held a 17-6 advantage in ground balls. Redshirt junior Kerry Defliese led the way with five ground balls and two caused turnovers.

HAWRYSCHUK SHOWS ALL-AROUND GAME

The 2019 IWLCA first-team All-American was not just a force on the offensive end, but in the draw circle as well. She recorded five draw controls, helping the Orange to a 23-6 advantage on the draw.

Hawryschuk now has 173 career goals, which move her into sixth place on Syracuse’s career leader list. She also increased her career point total to 211. In addition, her seven goals against the Golden Griffins tie her for second place on Syracuse’s single-game record list.