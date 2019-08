SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — SU senior guard Tiana Mangakahia joined women’s basketball coach Quentin Hillsman to discuss how her treatment for breast cancer is going.

Mangakahia is halfway through her chemotherapy. She thanks her family for all of the support and thanks for the SU community for their support, as well.

You can watch Mangakahia and Hillsman speak in the video above.