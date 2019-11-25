SU women’s basketball drops one spot in latest AP poll

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – Syracuse moved down one spot in the Associated Press Women’s Basketball Top-25 poll to No. 18 after an 81-64 loss to No. 1 Oregon. The Ducks remained as the No. 1 team, and the top-10 teams remained unchanged. The Orange have been ranked in 24-consecutive polls dating back to the 2018-19 preseason poll.

Syracuse, which played just one game last week, is one of five Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) teams ranked in the top-25. ‘Cuse dropped one spot this week from No. 17 to No. 18 after the loss to the Ducks. No. 8 Louisville remained the same, while NC State moved up to No. 12 and is tied with Florida State. Miami dropped to No. 19.

‘Cuse heads to the Greater Victoria Invitational this week where the Orange begin play Houston (3-2) on Thursday, Nov. 28, at 8 p.m. ET. All three of the Syracuse’s games will be streamed live on FloHoops.