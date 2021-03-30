SU to welcome back fans on April 10 for women’s lacrosse game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University says it will be welcoming back a limited number of fans on Saturday, April 10 for a women’s lacrosse game.
On Tuesday, New York State released new guidance that allows a limited number of fans in the stands at college sporting events.
Tuesday night, SU released the following statement:
“We appreciate the guidance provided today by New York State’s Department of Health and remain grateful for their and Onondaga County’s ongoing support. Our team is already hard at work implementing the state’s guidelines in anticipation of welcoming fans from the community back to the stadium. At this time, it is our plan to invite fans from the broader community to the women’s lacrosse game against Virginia on Saturday, April 10. We look forward to hosting fans once again and will provide more details in the coming days.”