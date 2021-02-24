SU star Tiana Mangakahia announces she’s turning pro after this season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Before the college basketball season started, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that this year would Tiana Mangakahia’s last in a Syracuse uniform. The program’s all-time assist leader would probably already be playing in the WNBA if not for her cancer diagnosis in 2019. On Wednesday morning, Tiana ended any and all doubt by announcing that she’s definitely turning pro at season’s end.

“Yes it has changed to 100 percent. I want to go pro and I feel ready,” said Tiana.

That means that the two home games this week will be her last in an Orange uniform. The SU women host Boston College on Thursday and then NC State on Sunday. The Wolfpack is a top-five team in the country. This week is always emotional for seniors and for Tiana, that especially holds true.

“It’s meant so much to me just being here. It’s going to be really emotional this weekend. You know just everything that I have been through. When I first got here coach Q has trusted and believed in me since I stepped on campus. I will just be very grateful,” said Mangakahia.

Mangakahia is averaging about 11 points and eight assists per game this season. She will turn 26 years old in April.