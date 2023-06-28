SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse sophomore running back LeQuint Allen has filed a lawsuit against Syracuse University, after he was suspended by the university following an altercation with another student back in December.

According to the lawsuit, on December 11th Allen was involved in an altercation with another student at a party on SU’s South Campus. In the report, Allen states that he was punched twice by the other student first, and in self-defense he returned punches.

LeQuint Allen was ticketed for misdemeanor assault. Last month his charge was adjourned in contemplation of dismissal. That means, if he stays out of trouble for six months, the charge will be dismissed.

In the 21-page court document that Allen and his legal team filed with Onondaga County it says that Allen has been suspended by Syracuse University for two semesters.

The disciplinary actions were handed down to Allen by Syracuse University’s Student Judiciary Board. He received his suspension from the board on May 10th.

On Monday, June 26th Allen filed his lawsuit against Syracuse University.

A July 19th court date has been set. The case will be heard by judge Bob Antoncacci of the New York Supreme Court.