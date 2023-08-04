SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In five years of playing college football, Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader has had five offensive coordinators. This year though, is a little different for the senior signal caller.

Shrader has some familiarity with new Syracuse offensive coordinator Jason Beck. Beck spent last season as Shrader’s quarterbacks coach. That combination stays the same this year, as Beck also moves into his new role as the OC.

In total, five new on-field coaches have been added to the Syracuse coaching staff this football season.

Syracuse opens the season on September 2nd, at the JMA Wireless Dome against Colgate.