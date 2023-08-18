SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

In a little over two weeks the Syracuse football team kicks off its season at home against Colgate. One of SU’s main weapons returning on offense, will be three-year starting quarterback Garrett Shrader.

Shrader threw for over 26-hundred yards last season, tossing 17 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. He also added 453 yards rushing and nine scores.

This past Spring, the senior signal caller missed all of Spring practice after getting surgery. It’s been a work in progress over these last few months for Shrader, as he works his way back into game shape.

On Wednesday, Shrader told the media that his arm is fine and that he feels better than ever as week one approaches.