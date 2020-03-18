SU Pro Day, Spring Football Saturday canceled

Breaking News
18 cases of COVID-19 in Monroe County, up 4 from Tuesday
1  of  76
Closings
ABC Head Start Action for a Better Community Albion Central ARC of Genesee/Orleans Albion location ARC of Genesee/Orleans Batavia location Attica Central Bill Gray's Regional Iceplex Bop Shop Records Brighton Library Brockport Free Methodist Church Browncroft Comm. Church Calvary Assembly of God CDS Monarch Child Care Council Crossway Assembly Easter Seals-Kessler Ctr. Eastside Church Fairport Public Library Finger Lakes Secondary School-Gorham Finger Lakes WIC-Fairport First Bible Baptist Church Fit by Five (Penfield) Gates Presbyterian Church GENESEE VALLEY HIKING CLUB George Eastman Museum Glory to Glory Christian Fllwshp Henrietta Recreation Dept. Hilltop Industries Holy Cross School Hope Church Ibero Centro de Oro (Senior Ctr.) Ibero Early Childhood Ctr. Keuka Lake School KidStart-Lehman Koinonia Fellowship Lifetime Assistance Literacy West NY-Batavia Literacy West NY-Belmont Literacy West NY-Mt. Morris Literacy West NY-Warsaw Maple Sugar Festival Mary Cariola Childrens Ctr. Memorial Art Gallery Messiah Lutheran Church Monroe Community Coll. Mountain Rise United Church of Christ Northside Christian Academy Open Door Baptist Church Orleans Co. Christian Parish of the Holy Family - Gates Park Ridge Child Care Center Pearce Church Perinton Community Center Perinton Presbyterian Church Perinton VFW 8495 Pinnacle Lutheran Church Rainbow Preschool(Albion) Rainbow Preschool(Batavia) Renaissance Acad. School of the Arts Rochester Easter Egg Hunt Rochester Public Library Roosevelt Children's Ctr. Sharp Edgez Barber Inst. Southside Church of Christ Spencerport First Congregational Church Spiritus Christi Church St. Joseph School (Batavia) St. Luke's Episcopal Church Town of Irondequoit Town of Rush Recreation Department Town of Walworth Villa of Hope School Village of E. Rochester Village of Wolcott Warsaw Head Start Webster Baptist Church

SU Pro Day, Spring Football Saturday canceled

Orange Nation
Posted: / Updated:

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) – Due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and in light of yesterday’s decision by the Atlantic Coast Conference to cancel all athletic activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year, the Syracuse football program’s annual Pro Day and AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” events have been canceled.

The decision to cancel the events was made in accordance with recommendations by Syracuse University, as well as national, state and county health officials, to follow best practices for mitigating the further spread of COVID-19.

Originally scheduled for Monday, March 23, the team’s Pro Day was indefinitely postponed last week prior to Wednesday’s cancellation. AmeriCU “Spring Football Saturday” had been scheduled for April 18 and was to serve as the fan-centered culmination of the Orange’s spring practice season.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Dont Miss

More Don't Miss