Elijah Hughes powers Syracuse men’s basketball to first win in Italy

ITALY (WSYR) — The new-look SU men’s basketball team was tested in its first game over in Italy, but the Orange was able to prevail 69-59. Elijah Hughes led the way with 18 points. Buddy Boeheim and freshman Brycen Goodine were the only other SU players in double figures, and both finished with 11 points.

Syracuse held a seven-point lead after one quarter, but that lead was cut to three at the half. SU shot the ball well to open the third quarter and built a 15-point advantage. Again though, the All Stars Varese squad was able to close the gap getting back to within four. The Orange held on down the stretch for the 10-point victory.

Bourama Sidibe got the start at center and finished with eight points, including six in the first quarter. Freshman forward Quincy Guerrier chipped in with nine points. Highly-touted recruit Joe Girard struggled to make shots early but did finish with six points and a couple of made three-pointers.

The Orange will next be in action on Wednesday against Oxygen Bassano at Palazzetto Dello Sport Via Goldoni 12 in Italy.