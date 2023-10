SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –

Syracuse athletics announcing on Saturday that sophomore guard Chance Westry suffered a lower body injury in practice on Thursday. Westry, a transfer from Auburn will need to undergo a procedure, and will be out indefinitely.

The SU men’s basketball team opens exhibition play next Friday at the JMA Wireless Dome against Daemen. It will be a 7 p.m. tip and you can watch the game on ACC Network Extra.