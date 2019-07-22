SU football picked second in preseason ACC poll

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR) — The Syracuse football team has been picked to finish to second in the ACC Atlantic Division, according to a poll of 173 media members credentialed for last week’s 2019 ACC Football Kickoff.

The projected second-place finish is Syracuse’s highest preseason prognostication since the Orange joined the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2013.

The Orange received two Atlantic Division first-place votes and earned 913 points to take second in the division behind reigning national champion Clemson. Syracuse was also picked as the likely ACC champion on two ballots.

Clemson garnered 1,209 points and was named the projected conference champion by 170 voters.

Florida State (753 points), NC State (666), Boston College (588), Wake Forest (462) and Louisville (253) rounded out the Atlantic Division’s predicted order of finish.

In the Coastal Division, Virginia amassed 1,003 points to emerge as the division favorite. The Cavaliers were followed in the voting by Miami (992 points), Virginia Tech (827), Pitt (691), Duke (566), North Carolina (463) and Georgia Tech (302).

The Atlantic and Coastal Division winners will meet in the 2019 ACC Football Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

Fourth-year Orange head coach Dino Babers returns 17 starters from last year’s 10-3 team that finished No. 15 in the country. Syracuse kicks off the 2019 campaign at Liberty on Saturday, Aug. 31 and opens its home schedule on Saturday, Sept. 14 versus Clemson.



Season and single-game tickets are on sale now online (Cuse.com/tickets), by phone (888-DOME-TIX) or in person at the Dome Box Office located in the Ensley Athletic Center. Season tickets start at $125.



Syracuse’s single-game ticket allotment for the Clemson game is sold out. The only way to guarantee a seat to watch the Orange and Tigers is through the purchase of a season ticket.

ACC Championship Votes

Clemson – 170 Syracuse – 2 Virginia – 1



Atlantic Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)

Clemson (171) – 1,209 Syracuse (2) – 913 Florida State – 753 NC State – 666 Boston College – 588 Wake Forest – 462 Louisville – 253

Coastal Division

(First place votes in parenthesis)