SU drops second straight game, falls to Penn State

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The struggles continued on Friday night for the Syracuse men’s basketball team, falling to Penn State 85-64.

SU has now dropped two straight games.

Once again Syracuse got off to a slow start, falling behind by seven points at halftime.

SU would rally in the second half to tie the game at 35 with 17 minutes to play.

Penn State answered scoring the next six points, as the Nittany Lions cruised to the 21-point win.

It’s the third time this season that Syracuse has lost by double-figures.

Penn State dominated the Orange on the glass. The Nittany Lions pulled down 57 rebounds (23 offensive), compared to just 27 for Syracuse.

Elijah Hughes led the Orange in scoring with 19 points. Freshman Quincy Guerrier had his first career collegiate double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Syracuse falls to 4-3. It’s their worst start since the 1996-1997 season.

SU returns to action on Tuesday when they host Iowa as part of the ACC/BigTen Challenge. That will be a 7 p.m. tip inside the Carrier Dome on ESPN2.