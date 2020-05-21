1  of  74
SU Coach John Desko to be inducted into National Lacrosse Hall of Fame

SPARKS, M.D. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse Head Coach John Desko will be inducted into the National Lacrosse Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

Desko has recorded a 258-86 record in 22 seasons at Syracuse University, and led the Orange to NCAA national championships in 2000, 2002, 2004, 2008 and 2009.

His career winning percentage (.750) is the best among active NCAA Division I coaches.

Desko ranks third among Division I head coaches with 34 career wins in NCAA Tournament games, and his five NCAA titles trail only Bill Tierney (7) and Roy Simmons Jr. (6).

As an assistant coach at Syracuse for 19 seasons under Simmons Jr., Desko was a part of 229 wins and contributed to the program’s six NCAA titles captured during that period.

As a head coach, Desko was the USILA’s coach of the year in 2008, and he has also been recognized as a conference coach of the year five times.

He also served as head coach of the U.S. Men’s National Team that captured the silver medal at the 2006 World Championship. Desko has been inducted previously into the US Lacrosse Upstate Chapter Hall of Fame (1997), the Greater Syracuse Sports Hall of Fame (2011), and the Camillus/West Genesee Sports Hall of Fame (2011).

Ceremonies will be help on Saturday, October 17, at The Grand Lodge in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

