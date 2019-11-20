SU basketball team wearing special warm-up gear before Cornell game

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University basketball team is showing its support for student protestors ahead of Wednesday night’s game against Cornell at the Carrier Dome.
The guys will be wearing hoodies and shirts with #NotAgainSU during warmups. That’s the hashtag protestors at the Barnes Center have been using on social media since their sit-in began.
