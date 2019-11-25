Sterling Hofrichter a finalist for Ray Guy Award

SYRACUSE, NY – SEPTEMBER 09: Sterling Hofrichter #35 of the Syracuse Orange lowers his head as he walks a bobbled snap out of the end zone for a Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders safety during the first quarter on September 9, 2017 at The Carrier Dome in Syracuse, New York. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (SYRACUSE ATHLETICS) –Syracuse redshirt senior punter Sterling Hofrichter (Valrico, Fla.) has been named one of the three finalists for the 2019 Ray Guy Award. The names of the finalists were released today by the Augusta Sports Council.

Presented annually since 2000 and named after legendary College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Guy, the award honors the collegiate punter of the year. Hofrichter is the first Syracuse punter to be voted a Ray Guy Award finalist.

Joining Hofrichter as finalists for this year’s award are Kentucky’s Max Duffy and Houston’s Dane Roy.

A three-year team captain, Hofrichter has kicked 64 times this season with a gross average of 43.7 yards per punt and a net average of 42.8 yards per kick. He leads the ACC with 27 punts downed inside the 20-yard line with just two touchbacks, and he’s booted 20 balls that have traveled 50+ yards. Additionally, Syracuse ranks fourth nationally in net punting as opponents have only 10 punt returns for 17 yards (1.7 avg.) against the Orange.

More than just a punting specialist, Hofrichter also handles kickoffs. He’s even tried his hand at placekicker, drilling a 52-yard field goal versus Holy Cross on Sept. 28 in his only attempt of the year.

Hofrichter’s best punting performance of the season came against Clemson on Sept. 14. He averaged of 52.2 yards per kick on nine punts against the Tigers, the best one-game mark in team history for a player with more than five punts. Hofrichter hit a career-best six punts that traveled at least 50 yards, including matching his career long with a 65-yard boot. He was rewarded with ACC Specialist of the Week honors and voted the Ray Guy Award National Punter of the Week for the effort.

In 48 career games, Hofrichter has punted 265 times for 11,424 yards. Both figures rank second in team history. His gross average of 43.1 yards per punt is currently on pace to be the third-best mark in the Orange record books. Out of Hofrichter’s 265 punts, only 4.9 percent (13) have ended up as touchbacks.

Hofrichter, Duffy and Roy will travel to the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Georgia for The Home Depot College Football Awards Show on Thursday, Dec. 12, where this year’s Ray Guy Award winner will be announced live on ESPN.

A national voting body of Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) coaches, sports information directors, national media and former Ray Guy Award winners will decide the winner. One additional vote will be determined by college football fans. The winner of the fan vote will receive one vote that is equivalent to one national selection committee member’s vote.

For more information about the Ray Guy Award and to vote, visit www.rayguyaward.com.