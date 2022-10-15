SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse head coach Dino Babers addressed the media Saturday evening following a 24-9 win over #15 NC State. Syracuse has clinched bowl eligibility for the first time since 2018.

Garrett Shrader was 16-25 for 210 yards and two touchdowns. Syracuse held NC State to just 255 yards of total offense.

The Orange is 3-0 in the ACC for the first time in program history. Syracuse returns to action on Saturday October 22nd on the road at #4 Clemson.

