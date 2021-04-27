Sources: Syracuse lacrosse players threaten walkout over Chase Scanlan return

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — News Channel 9 Sports Director Steve Infanti has learned that some players have threatened to walkout or not attend practice if Chase Scanlan is allowed to return to the team.

According to sources, Scanlan did not attend practice Tuesday. News Channel 9 had a crew at practice, which was held outside of the Ensley Center, but was politely asked to leave because practices are closed to the media.

Sources also indicate SU’s captains have reached out to SU Athletic Director John Wildhack to discuss the situation.

News Channel 9 has reached out to the athletic department but has yet to receive a response.

Scanlan, who is first on the team in goals, was suspended indefinitely by the program April 19th for unknown reasons.

Syracuse went on to defeat no. 5 Virginia 13-11 on the road Saturday. Two days later it was announced that Scanlan was officially reinstated.

The Orange close out their road schedule Saturday at fourth-ranked Notre Dame.