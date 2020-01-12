Sloppy second half dooms Syracuse against Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Early scoring woes for Syracuse led to a 77-62 loss to ACC foe Miami (10-6, 2-3 ACC) Sunday afternoon in Coral Gables, Fla. The Orange (8-7, 2-2 ACC) are now 3-2 in the last five meetings with the ‘Canes and 4-11 at Miami. Freshman Teisha Hyman came within a point of her personal best, scoring 15 today alongside redshirt junior Kiara Lewis. Sophomore Emily Engstler scored 11 points to eclipse the 300-point mark of her career.

“We were throwing the ball away up the floor and they were getting steals and making plays,” head coach Quentin Hillsman said. “We made a couple of forced plays trying to get the ball inside, but that’s how we play and we just have to do a better job at taking care of the ball. Now we have to get home, regroup, and get ready for Thursday.”

Of Note:

Hyman was responsible for 13 of Syracuse’s 31 first-half points. Hyman entered the game averaging just 6.8 points/game but scored eight in the first quarter alone. She went on to finish with 15 points, one shy of her career high.

Gabrielle Cooper entered today eight points away from 1,000. She scored just seven in 39 minutes.

Miami’s Mykea Gray led all scoring, dropping 22 points with a pair of rebounds, assists, and four steals in a team-high 35 minutes.

How it happened:

Syracuse opened scoring with a jumper from Cooper, but Miami went on a 10-0 run to go up 10-2 halfway through the opening period before Lewis broke up the streak. Hyman brought ‘Cuse back into the game with eight points in just over a minute, two of those shots coming from beyond the arc. Fellow first-year Taleah Washington threw up one final layup to make the score 18-14 Hurricanes after 10.

‘Cuse and Miami went point-for-point throughout the second. Hyman added another five points in the first three minutes to move one trey away from her season-best of 16. The Orange erased the deficit by the 7:13 mark of the period, Cooper tying the game at 23 off a layup. The Orange never allowed Miami to lead by more than four after Cooper leveled things out and entered halftime trailing 35-31. The Hurricane’s Gray led all scorers with 14 points in the first half, but Hyman was right behind her with 13 points in 13 minutes.

Miami came out firing on all cylinders in the third, the ‘Canes using a 10-3 run to go up 45-34 before Engstler sank a layup to shut down the streak three minutes in. Both teams struggled to get an offensive rhythm going from there as just five field goals were scored over a four minute span. The third quarter ended with Syracuse trailing 58-47, Hyman and Lewis tied for the team scoring lead (13).

Miami continued to control the game and used a 12-4 run through the first half of the fourth to go up 70-51. The Orange went on to score 11 points in the final five minutes, but it wasn’t enough as Miami calmly coasted to a 77-62 victory.

Up Next

Syracuse is back home Jan. 16 to host Georgia Tech for Season Ticket Holder Appreciation Night. Tipoff on ACC Network Extra is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the game start at $10 for adults and $5 for youth under 12.