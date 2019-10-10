Live Now
Single-game tickets for SU basketball on sale; What can SU fans expect this season?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Single-game tickets for Syracuse basketball going on sale Tuesday! Orange fans can now buy a seat at any game in the Dome, except Duke and North Carolina. Tickets for those two games go on sale in December.

Our Darius Joshua was at ACC Operation Basketball with a preview at what Orange fans can expect this season in the ACC.

