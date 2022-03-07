SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SU ATHLETICS) – No. 3 Syracuse overcame a seven-goal first quarter deficit and defeated No. 7 Duke, 18-16, at the Carrier Dome on Sunday. The win was the second for the Orange against a top-10 opponent this season.

Duke (6-1, 0-1) controlled the first quarter and led 9-2 after the first 15 minutes of action. Syracuse’s comeback started in the second quarter. The Orange (5-1, 2-0) recorded the first four goals of the period, capped by back-to-back tallies by junior Emma Tyrrell to cut the deficit to 9-6. After graduate student Emily Hawryschuk found the back of the net with 19 seconds left in the half, Maddy Jenner scored with five seconds on the clock to send the Blue Devils to the locker room with a 12-8 lead at intermission.

Senior Meaghan Tyrrell sparked the Orange in the third quarter. She scored twice in a span of nine seconds, the first on an assist from Hawryschuk and the second on a helper from Sam Swart to cut the margin to two, 12-10. Senior Jalyn Jimerson scored on a woman-up opportunity and Tyrrell struck again to tie the game at 12-12. Veronica Hineman briefly halted the Orange scoring run, but Tyrrell answered with her fourth goal of the quarter to again even the score at 13-13.

It was senior Megan Carney’s turn to ignite the offense in the fourth quarter. She started the scoring 51 seconds in to give Syracuse its first lead since the first minute of the game. Duke responded with a goal by Olivia Carner to again even the score, but Meaghan Tyrrell and Carney both found the back of the net to give Syracuse a 17-14 advantage with 5:01 remaining.

Duke wouldn’t go away and back-to-back goals by the Blue Devils cut the lead to 17-16 with 3:04 on the clock. Duke won the ensuing draw and Cat Barry, the national leader in points per game, got off a shot, but Orange goalkeeper Kimber Hower was there for the save to preserve the lead.

Syracuse recorded a successful clear, and after a timeout, worked the ball around its offensive zone before Swart found the back of the net with 22 seconds remaining to put the game out of reach. The Blue Devils got off a shot on the next possession, but Hower made the saves to punctuate the win.

Meaghan Tyrrell and Carney each scored five goals to pace the Orange. Hawryschuk had two goals and three assists, giving her 18 points in her last three outings. Swart finished with two goals and two assists, while Emma Tyrrell scored twice.

Hower made her first collegiate start and recorded a career-high eight saves. Junior Bianca Chevarie picked up four ground balls, while sophomore Katie Goodale caused three turnovers to help limit the nation’s highest scoring team five goals below its season average.

Hawryschuk and Meaghan Tyrrell continued their climb on Syracuse’s career record lists in the win. Hawryschuk moved into fourth place on the Orange’s all-time goals list (229) and is now tied for fifth on the career points leader list (278). Tyrrell joined the top 10 in career points (226), just one shy of ninth place, and rose to the eighth spot in career goals (147).

UP NEXT

Syracuse starts a three-game road trip on Saturday, March 12 at No. 13 Virginia. The Orange also visit No. 11 Florida (March 16) and Virginia Tech (March 19) before returning home.